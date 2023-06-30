CHICAGO — One of Chicago’s most prominent theaters is pausing production and laying off more than half its staff.

Lookingglass Theatre announced Friday that it is cutting its full-time staff from 24 to 10 and halting programming until late spring of 2024.

The ensemble theater at the Chicago Water Tower on Michigan Avenue has produced original work for three and a half decades.

In a letter, director Heidi Stillman announced the pause is an effort to “re-imagine” the theater’s future.

“While the pandemic has been declared over, theatres in our country are still feeling the effects of needing to shut down for so long,” Stillman said. “Since re-opening, audiences and donations have not returned to 2019 levels, and the American Theatre is struggling to survive.”

Stillman told the Chicago Tribune that subscriptions have dropped off, and surveys revealed some audience members were reluctant to come downtown in recent seasons.

The theater will undergo renovations during its closure while remaining committed to developing original plays and working with Chicago Public Schools. The theater is seeking donations to help with the re-imaging.

“Lookingglass has taken many forms in our 35 years of existence, and we are determined to find the best shape and vision for this post-pandemic world,” Stillman added.

In 2011, Lookingglass won a Tony Award for excellence in regional theater.