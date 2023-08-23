CHICAGO — Chicagoland residents seeking jobs are invited to attend a Chicago Transit Authority career fair this Friday on the city’s Near West Side.

CTA is looking to hire bus operators and bus mechanics – with a starting hourly wage of $28.65 for bus operators and $41.90 for bus mechanics – at their career fair at Malcolm X College.

New hires will receive paid training, benefits, and a $1,000 bonus.

Applicants with excellent customer service skills and a willingness to earn a commercial driver’s license are encouraged to visit the Malcolm X College conference center, in the 1900 block of W. Jackson Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 25.

Click here to register.

“We’re making tremendous progress in strengthening our workforce having hired more than 600 new bus operators and welcoming more than 1,200 total new hires so far this year, but we’re not finished yet and need more dedicated workers committed to keeping the City of Chicago moving,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. “There’s no better time to join the CTA — more than just a job, CTA is an opportunity for career advancement and to help get your foot in the door, we’re offering competitive pay and incredible benefits, including paid training, as well as hiring and retention incentives.”