CHICAGO — For many Chicagoans, access to healthy, affordable foods at a grocery store is outside their neighborhood.

But two friends who grew up on the city’s West Side have been working for years to revitalize their childhood stomping grounds and bring an upscale grocery store to the area.

Friends and business partners Thom Alcazar and Walter Kindred hope to transform this lot near the intersection of Madison and Cicero in Austin into an upscale 38,000 square-foot grocery store and food distribution center.

“In our Black communities, we have many food deserts, and the major stores don’t want to come,” Kindred said.

Tied to the community, the long-time friends say they want to see their old community thrive again. The entrepreneurs hope to do that through the first-ever Eats Groceries.

Alcazar describes the concept as a retail warehouse similar to a Costco or Sam’s Club.

“You don’t have to buy in big quantities. You can also get all of the supermarket-type products. You just have to buy what that particular warehouse sells,” Alcazar said.

Eats Groceries would offer coach buses for seniors within a mile of the store, childcare and touch screen kiosks, along with warehouse staff to assist customers.

“As you’re actually touch screening, we’re packing your order,” Alcazar said.

In an area where grocery stores like Moo and Oink and Aldi, both along madison avenue, have shut down, Linda Murray, a manager at MacArthur’s Restaurant, known for its soul food, says healthy food options in the area are vital.

“It’s hard for the community because a lot of them don’t have cars and they have to depend on transportation to go to the store by the close ones closing,” Murray said. “It’s hard, so it would be nice to have something new in the community for them to use and the jobs also.”

Providing jobs for the community and cost savings are also included in the Eats Groceries plan.

“With Eats Groceries, we have a plan to increase the profit margin and also provide the healthy foods and jobs our community needs,” Kindred said.

Thom says Eats Groceries has applied for the city’s Invest South/West grant. He says he hopes to hear back on whether they received the grant in April.

He says if that grant is secured, plans to bring Eats Groceries to Austin will move forward.