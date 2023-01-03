CHICAGO — A longtime couple with two children received Cook County’s first marriage license of 2023.

Just over 100 couples applied. It was picked at random and went to a couple that’s already been together longer than many marriages.

County Clerk Karen Yarbrough officiated the small ceremony Tuesday morning between Daniel Ferguson and Mandy Fila, of Brookfield.

One week ago, the couple was selected by Yarbrough in an online drawing.

“Everyone was blowing up our phones,” Fila said. “That’s how I found out.”

Surrounded by their families and two kids, Mandy and Daniel tied the knot.

“The best case scenario really,” groom Dan Ferguson said.

