Longtime Chicago radio sportscaster Les Grobstein dies at 69

CHICAGO — A longtime Chicago radio sportscaster has died.
According to media blogger Robert Feder, Les Grobstein was found dead Sunday afternoon in his home in Elk Grove Village. He was 69.
He had reportedly been out sick since Wednesday. No further details on his cause of death have been released.
Grobstein was on Chicago sports radio for more than 50 years, including time with Larry Lujack and Steve Dahl at WLS 890-AM, and most recently on the overnight shift at 670 The Score.
His colleagues from The Score mourned his loss Monday morning.