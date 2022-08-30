CHICAGO — Chicago Alderman Tom Tunney announced Tuesday he will retire at the end of his term in May of 2023 after nearly two decades.

“I have always strived to do my best for the residents and businesses in the Lakeview

community and have been honored by the remarkable opportunity to serve the residents of the

44th Ward for almost twenty years,” said Alderman Tunney. “I am grateful for the trust they put

in me to help lead Lakeview forward in ways that benefited residents, businesses and visitors,

alike. I will continue to work tirelessly for the ward through my last day on the City Council. As I

look ahead, I see so many great ways in which I can continue to give back to the city I love.”

Tunney is the fifth alderman to announce his departure from Chicago City Council in the last few months.

He has led the 44th Ward since 2002 and is currently the vice mayor. Ald. Tunney has served under three mayors. His departure will complete a total turnover for representation on the North Side lakefront.

There is speculation is is considering to run for mayor in the upcoming election.

In addition to serving on the city council, Ald. Tunney has owned Ann Sather

Restaurants for the past 41 years.