CHICAGO — Alderman Tom Tunney announced Friday that he will not be running for mayor after much thought.

A statement released by the 44th Ward office stated, “For those who encouraged me to run for Mayor, volunteered for the effort or signed my petitions, I am forever grateful for your support. All Chicagoans deserve a mayor who will wake up every day with the energy to make Chicago the best place to live, work and raise a family. “

Speculation of Tunney’s run was a result of him announcing his retirement from Chicago City Council at the end of his term in May of 2023.

Tunney has served as the 44th district alderman since 2003 and has made a series of accomplishments, including managing the preservation and redevelopment of Wrigley Field, securing funding to build the 19th District police station and a $20 million renovation to Lakeview High School.

On top of his service on city council, Ald. Tunney has also owned Ann Sather Restaurants for the past 41 years.

Tunney made his announcement shortly after Chuy Garica announced his runninng for Mayor Friday.