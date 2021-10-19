Long term ramp closure starts this week for central Tri-State project

Chicago News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Illinois Tollway will close the ramp from Southbound I-294 (Tri-State Tollway) to Westbound I-290 (Eisenhower Expressway) starting Thursday, October 21, at 8 p.m.

The closure will last through November for ramp and pavement reconstruction.  

Traffic will be directed to continue southbound on I-294 to eastbound I-290. Drivers will then exit at Mannheim Road and flip around to access westbound I-290.  

This work is being done as part of the Tollway’s $4 billion Central Tri-State Project to reconstruct and widen the roadway from Balmoral to 95th Street. The project is scheduled for completion in 2026.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News