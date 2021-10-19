Long term ramp closure starts this week for central Tri-State project

The Illinois Tollway will close the ramp from Southbound I-294 (Tri-State Tollway) to Westbound I-290 (Eisenhower Expressway) starting Thursday, October 21, at 8 p.m.

The closure will last through November for ramp and pavement reconstruction.

Traffic will be directed to continue southbound on I-294 to eastbound I-290. Drivers will then exit at Mannheim Road and flip around to access westbound I-290.

This work is being done as part of the Tollway’s $4 billion Central Tri-State Project to reconstruct and widen the roadway from Balmoral to 95th Street. The project is scheduled for completion in 2026.