CHICAGO — A long stretch of Milwaukee Avenue has a new designation to honor Polish heritage.

Milwaukee Avenue, all the way from Sangamon Street to Greenwood Road in Niles, will now be known as the Milwaukee Avenue Polish Heritage Corridor.

The designation was announced Thursday at the Polish History Museum of America.

Lawmakers behind the change said it will allow local chambers of commerce to promote existing businesses in the area, while honoring the history of Milwaukee Avenue.

In February, WGN News visited with the museum to learn about the complete history of Poles in the Chicago area.