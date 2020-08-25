Long lines at Secretary of State facilities in Chicago area after 4 locations close due to COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO — With four motor vehicle facilities closed due to COVID-19 cases in the Chicago area, hundreds waited in line outside one location on the city’s West Side Tuesday.

The wait was not easy on a hot summer day, let alone during a pandemic where people are asked to wear masks. Javon Davis and his brother Jaylen were among many waiting to file through.

“Just been day dreaming to make time go by fast,” Davis said.

Motor vehicle facilities in Midlothian, South Holland, Bridgeview and Des Plaines are currently closed after employees tested positive for COVID-19. That, of course, puts more pressure on the remaining facilities.

Dave Druker with the Secretary of State’s office said since they reopened amid the pandemic, about two dozen of the 138 facilities across Illinois have had temporary re-closures “out of an abundance of caution” because of a positive test.

“Our concern is for our customers, our employees. We do everything to make sure they’re safe in their working environments,” Druker said.

For now, registration renewal deadlines for all are extended to November 1, and officials also announced Tuesday those 75 and over have until their birthday in 2021 to renew.

“When you have hot weather, we understand it’s not a healthy thing for seniors to be out when it’s 95 degrees… so we urge people with these extensions to stay home and wait until the weather is more temperate,” Druker said.

The Secretary of State’s Office does suggest that if you have a vehicle registration that needs to be done and does not require an in-person visit you should do it online at cyberdriveIllinois.com. That is also where you can find the latest list of facility openings and times to visit.