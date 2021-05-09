Lombard Historical Society combines nature and history in each visit

LOMBARD, Ill. — You can check out the purple flowers and much more while learning about the history of Lombard in a visit to the Lombard Historical Society.

Since 1930, Lilacia Park has been in full bloom. It’s been a spot for flower lovers for decades at the end of April through May to see the lilacs.

It’s easy to visit or to sign up for a tour to learn more. The park was initially created by famed landscape architect Jens Jensen.

The Historical Society is an educational gold mine for Lombard. There’s the original crown worn by the first lilac queen, made of silver spoons.

Alison Costanzo of the Lombard Historical Society added that they also run the Sheldon Peck Homestead in Lombard.

Next up in June, a vintage bridal gown exhibit will take place. The inside spaces are small, so it’s best to get a reservation online to visit.