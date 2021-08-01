Lollapalooza 2021 wraps up, shifting focus to Chicago’s COVID response

CHICAGO — Lollapalooza wrapped up Sunday night, ending an eventful four-day weekend for concertgoers.

Thousands packed Grant Park Sunday for the festival’s finale amid COVID-19 concerns and what it could mean for the city of Chicago.

WGN caught up with Eddie Meyer, who flew in from Atlanta to see some of his favorite bands on stage.

“Yesterday was the busiest so far for sure,” Meyer said.

One anticipated musical act that didn’t take the stage was hip hop artist DaBaby, who was booted from Sunday’s lineup after homophobic comments he made at the Rolling Loud festival last week.

Many festivalgoers felt organizers made the right decision.

“I do not like DaBaby. I was glad to see him pulled from the festival. He is extremely problematic,” one woman said.

Other attendees, like high school friends Tracey, Alison and Lexi, dealt with the scorching heat. But the group said it was worth it.

“We are here to have a good time. High energy high vibes gotta close it off right.”

As thousands prepare to leave Chicago to return to their home, many eyes will be on the city and their response in the coming days due to concerns over the Delta variant.

On Sunday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed the decision to hold Lollapalooza, saying the city felt comfortable and that partnership and protocols were in place.

“Since we fully opened up in June of this year, we’ve had millions of people attend outdoor events,” Lightfoot said.

Only time will tell if the festival, in which an estimated 100,000 people attended, has the potential to become the super spreader some fear it might be.

“I feel good about what we’ve done,” Lightfoot said. “Obviously, we’ll know more in a week to 10 days.”