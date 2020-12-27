Logan Square store brings visitors back to the ’70s with unique items from the past

CHICAGO — A unique throwback corner store in Logan Square looks to turn back the clock to the 1970’s for visitors, full of music, books, cartoons and movies from the era.

The soul-filled ‘Extraordinarium’ opened just three weeks prior to the COVID-19 lockdown in March, and the business has been hit hard in the months since.

Flabby Hoffman started the business to support his true love of movies, music and cartoons and wants to spread his work through laughter.

Hoffman said the idea of bringing people together doing something he loves has been overwhelming. He plans to start virtual concerts and radio shows as he waits for the pandemic’s end to fully bring the business to life.

The Extraordinarium is located at 2800 North Milwaukee Avenue, and more information can be found on their Facebook page.