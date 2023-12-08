CHICAGO — Controversy is brewing over a flag flying outside of a Northwest Side apartment that could lead to a woman’s eviction if she doesn’t remove the flag, or the property manager doesn’t rescind their eviction notice.

The flag in question has hung outside of Manal Farhan’s Logan Square apartment since October, the Chicago resident told WGN News.

It’s a Palestinian flag, which Farhan said she has displayed in support of the people of Palestine amid the Israel-Hamas War.

The building’s property management company — M. Fishman and Co. — said the flag must go, and is in violation of their lease agreement, which states, “Lessee shall not place nor permit any article or antenna outside of the windows, or on the exterior walls, or on the roof of the building.”

According to a company spokesperson, the phrase “any article” is intended to include everything — from a Chicago Cubs flag to Halloween decorations. The spokesperson said this clause is in place solely to insure the well-being and safety of the entire community.

In response to the situation, the North Spaulding Renter’s Association (NSRA) circulated a petition asking M. Fishman and Co. to rescind the eviction, which has gathered more than 1,400 signatures so far.

“Our organization supports both the Palestinian struggle for liberation from Israeli occupation and genocide; and Chicago tenants’ freedom of political expression. We reject any terms of the lease which restrict this freedom,” the NSRA said in a statement released Friday.

Farhan told WGN News that she will not be taking her flag down, while M. Fishman and Co. have initiated the steps to terminate her lease.