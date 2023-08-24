CHICAGO — The popular Logan Square Farmer’s Market, known for attracting large crowds every Sunday, has been canceled this weekend.

The farmer’s market runs from mid-May through the end of October and stretches along Logan Boulevard from Milwaukee Avenue and Whipple Street.

1st Ward Ald. Daniel La Spata, who represents Logan Square, said the cancelation is due to traffic safety concerns for vendors and customers.

“When we have that much car traffic that close to thousands of guests, 100 plus vendors, there is a lack of safety there,” La Spata said. “We need to ensure safety as much as we do success. We’re trying to figure out a road closure situation.”

While some who frequent the market are disappointed, they said they understand safety comes first.

“There is a lot of crowd space, or crowding, that ends up happening so I guess it can be hazardous,” Brandon Kral said.

La Spata is optimistic the market won’t be gone long.

“I love what they do, I love the products they offer,” La Spata said. “I think that we can make this come together.”