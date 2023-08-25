CHICAGO — The popular Logan Square Farmer’s Market, known for attracting large crowds every Sunday, is back this weekend after being canceled due to overcrowding.

Vendors received an email about the reopening Thursday night. Logan Square Chamber of Commerce confirmed the market’s return in a statement Friday morning. The farmer’s market runs from mid-May through the end of October and stretches along Logan Boulevard from Milwaukee Avenue and Whipple Street.

Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st Ward), who represents Logan Square, said the initial cancelation was due to traffic safety concerns for vendors and customers. Organizers noted that crowds swelled this year, but the city denied a plan to shut down more streets to accommodate gatherers.

“When we have that much car traffic that close to thousands of guests, 100 plus vendors, there is a lack of safety there,” La Spata told WGN News on Thursday. “We need to ensure safety as much as we do success. We’re trying to figure out a road closure situation.”

The market will continue as planned, but officials said attempts at a safety plan solution remain in the works.

Logan Square Farmer’s Market begins at 9 a.m. Sunday on W. Logan Boulevard.