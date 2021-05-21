Logan Square family in search of kidney from living donor for 9-year-old son

CHICAGO — A family from Logan Square is trying to think outside of the box to find a kidney for their 9-year-old son.

9-year-old Isayah was born with a genetic condition causing kidney failure. In 2019, Isayah recieved a kidney transplant, and his mom said it was the best 8 months of his little life.

“It was wonderful, besides COVID hit, we couldn’t do much, but they were the best years of his life,” Isayah’s mother Aly Tapia said.

Soon after Isayah’s transplant, his body began rejecting the kidney. His doctors told Isayah’s parents that he had a better chance of living a longer life with a living donor kidney.

“Ever since they called us with that, me and his father, we’ve been doing everything we can to get the word out there that we’re looking for an O positive or O blood type. We’ve been doing everything we can now,” Aly Tapia said.

Aly and Isayah’s father Joel have decided to raise money for a billboard.

“The billboard is basically to let people know that we do have a 9-year-old, he needs a kidney, we do everything we can as parents to help him because he’s been through enough and it’s about time he enjoys whatever childhood he has left until he becomes a teenager,” Joel Tapia said.

The family said the procedure and surgery will all be covered by their insurance. The fundraiser can be found here.