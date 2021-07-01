Local World War II Veteran, David Hilgenberg, dies at 105

NORRIDGE, Ill. — A local World War II veteran has died at the age of 105.

David Hilgenberg served in the US Army Air Force while in Italy and Africa.

David and his late wife, Emma, were married for 74 years and lived in Norridge. He worked at Helene Curtis and in the food industry.

WGN helped David and his family celebrate his birthday last October. WGN Morning News Anchor Larry Potash received the following note from his son-in-law:

“We want to thank you, Robin, and the rest of the crew at WGN for giving him one of the best days he’s had in the last 10 years or so.”

Thank you for your service, David.