Local salon owners helping Illinois hairstylists thrive amidst pandemic

CHICAGO — For one local salon, Covid hit just as the new business was set to open. Against all odds, the business venture survived and has helped shape public policy for barbershops and hair salons.

In Lincoln Park at J Gordon Designs, things look much like they used to.

Rudy Moser and his wife Amy are the new owners after recently buying the salon. The two opened a. salon in the Pilsen neighborhood just months before the pandemic began.

“It was really scary. We didn’t know what to do,” Rudy Moser said. “Our business at that time was only about 15-months old and we weren’t sure if we were going to make it. The word at that time was it’s only going to be two weeks and it kept going.”

Rudy Moser and his wife Amy.

The Mosers bought the legacy salon from Karen Gordon, who owned and operated it with her husband Jerry since 1976.

Jerry Gordon passed away several years ago and Karen was looking for just the right people to sell their cherished business.

It was Moser’s work during the initial stages of the pandemic that gained her respect for them.

He had a strong business background and helped form the Illinois Salon Coalition that includes 43 smaller, independent hair salons. The ISC worked with state reps, senators, and the governor’s office to develop the pandemic guidelines statewide and get them a two-week prioritization of the Covid vaccine.

Moving forward, Karen Gordon will still be around to advise business operations. She had mixed feelings about selling J Gordon but said she knew the Mosers were up to the task.

“I want to make sure we have many years ahead of us and it’s hard to do on your own,” she said. “My husband passed away six and a half years ago. He had a lot of respect in the community and it’s hard for one person to do (to) bring it forward.”

Bringing it forward but with an appreciation of all that has come before.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

“There’s a lot of history here,” Moser said. “We don’t want to screw it up.”

Despite a waning Covid threat, the Illinois Salon Coalition says they won’t be disbanding anytime soon.