Local photographers selling some of their best to help feed Chicagoans in need

CHICAGO — A group of local artists is putting some of their best art up for sale to help feed Chicagoans in need.

Contemporary art photographers, most from Chicago, are donating their works to the “Prints for Hunger” sale, with all proceeds going to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Leonardo Kaplan and Marzena Abrahamik started Prints for Hunger after asking themselves what they could do to help during the pandemic. They decided to use their skills and connections to help feed the hungry.

“We did an inventory of our skills and resources and made a plan,” Kaplan said.

Many of the artists and photos are famous and not yet famous. Prints are $100 each, but they typically sell for hundreds if not thousands more. The sale ends Sunday.

So far, $30,000 has been raised for the Greater Chicago Food Depository, which is serving more families now than ever.