CHICAGO — The virtual March for Meals 5K starts Sunday in an effort to raise money for Meals on Wheels Chicago.

Meals on Wheels Chicago serves more than 10,000 people each year, adding up to 100,000 meals each week for seniors and people with disabilities.

“We have an amazing partner called Open Kitchens they help to prepare the meals and they also drop them off,” Meals on Wheels Board President Shannon Murphy said.

Murphy said they’re not just delivering meals to vulnerable populations, they’re also providing much needed social contact.

“We know that 84 percent of the people we serve, the driver that drops off their meal is the only person they interact with each week,” Murphy said.

The need for Meals on Wheels has grown tremendously since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, relying on donors to keep delivering much-needed service to those who rely on it.

The organization hopes to raise $50,000 to commemorate their 50th year of operations.