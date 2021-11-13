Local mobile health clinic aims to provide free preventative care for Chicago’s Ghanaian community

CHICAGO — A new mobile health clinic organized by the Ghana National Council of Chicago is aiming to provide free life-saving preventative care.

In the basement of the Africa Community United Methodist church in Old Irving Park, the Ghanaian Community Health Clinic was born.

The clinic is scheduled for the second Saturday of every month at different locations, providing resources to those who are often uninsured and underserved.

OB-GYN doctor Jamilah Okoe is helping with women’s health consultations.

“When you manage health problems before pregnancy, outcomes improve for both the mom and baby,” Okoe said.

The Ghana National Council estimates more than 50,000 Ghanaians live in the Chicago area.

Dr. Eunice Cromwell said part of bringing quality health care to them is removing language barriers.

“We have people who speak all different Ghanaian languages,” Cromwell said.

Volunteer Dr. Prince Hodogbey said that studies have shown being familiar with culture and language goes a long way to provide better care to patients.

The clinic is offering COVID testing, assistance with Medicaid and Medicare as well as screening for conditions like hypertension and diabetes.

It’s the type of care many may have postponed as the pandemic drags on, though many are in need of donations of medical supplies and money.

The clinic is free and staffed by a team of volunteers.