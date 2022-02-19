Local Girl Scouts help out animals at PAWS Chicago

CHICAGO — It’s National Girl Scouts Cookie Weekend and some local members rolled up their sleeves to help support the animals at PAWS Chicago.

Faith Harper is a senior at Marist High School. She said being a part of the Girl Scouts has had a huge impact on her life.

“I love the sisterhood,” Harper said. “Before Girl Scouts, I did not like to talk to anybody. Now, speaking is my favorite thing to do.”

Phylistene Ward leads the girls, which are based out of Chicago’s Emanuel Baptist Church. She’s thankful the troops are able to get back to a key part of their mission — in-person community service.

“They are so excited,” Ward said. “We always teach our girls they need to give back.”

PAWS Chicago Chief Operating Officer Kristina Rosinia said volunteers are the life source of what they do. The organization adopts out 5,000 animals a year. She said the need has grown during the pandemic.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in need from animals in the community needing our services and it’s been harder and harder to get volunteers,” Rosinia said.

The girls were so happy to volunteer and to make some new four-legged friends.