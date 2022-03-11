Local businesses feeling affects of high fuel prices

CHICAGO – Some businesses, large and small, are starting to be affected by the rise in gas prices.

According to AAA, the average national prices for regular gas is around $4.31 in the U.S. A year ago, it was at $2.86.

As fuel prices surge, Bruce Cohen, the owner of Bonnie Flower Shop, not only has to worry about fueling his own vehicles, but also paying higher freight charges to have flowers shipped.

“I’d say in the last three months they’ve gone up maybe 18 to 20 percent,” he said.

Rising gas prices are also impacting larger companies in the area.

ABT Electronics, which on average makes 1,600 deliveries a day, has already exceeded fuel pricing for all of 2021.

“We’ve already exceeded last years pricing in the first three months, we haven’t even finished March yet,” Delivery fleet manager Bill Govis said.

Govis said they have no intensions of changing anything and have had free delivery since they opened in 1936.