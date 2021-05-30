Local art showcased at Barrington Art Festival

BARRINGTON, Ill. — Art festivals are returning across the area to a neighborhood near you, with the Barrington Art Festival showcasing much of the best of local art.

WGN’s Marcella Raymond shows us some of the paintings, photography, jewelry, leather goods and more.

If you notice something in Aziz Kadmiri’s painting, the women are walking away wearing Christian Louboutin shoes.

“A lot of people don’t like a face in their home, but he can be anybody,” Kadmiri said.

Kadmiri also paints beautiful faces, as well as the Chicago skyline.

For Thomas Trausch, painting a landmark bar in downtown Barrington is the current endeavor. He was one of 100 juried artists at the festival this year.

“In bringing people to the art festivals, we’re bringing people to the downtown, which is economically revitalizing for our businesses,” Amy Amdur of Amdur Productions said.

The warmth and the sunshine takes center stage at the festivals that were predominantly postponed during a 2020 that was greatly strained by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the art fest ended today, the Barrington Cultural Commission is working to bring permanent joy to the town.

Amdur Productions puts on 30 art festivals every summer across the area.