CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department battled a fire Tuesday afternoon at Calumet Fisheries that left “extensive” damage.

Just after 1:15 p.m., the department said they responded to the Chicago staple, located in the 3200 block of East 95th Street.

CFD said the fire was in the roof area and no injuries have been reported. However, the department said damage to the restaurant is “extensive.”

Courtesy Chicago Fire Department

The fire was in a large void in the upper area of the building, authorities said.

It was struck out and potential damage is not known at this time.

The restaurant reopened Saturday after it was closed by health officials over dead mice and droppings.

The iconic restaurant is known for smoking fish steps away from the Calumet River.