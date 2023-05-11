CHICAGO — With over 85 events to choose from around the Chicagoland, Live Nation’s Concert Week has concerts and shows for prices as low as $25.

Live Nation launched their Concert Week All-In Tickets promotion on Wednesday and fans have until next week to take advantage of this opportunity.

Janet Jackson, Seal, Barenaked Ladies, Elvis Costello & the Imposters, The Doobie Brothers, Foreigner, Bret Michaels, ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd, and many more musical acts are available that Chicagoans could have the opportunity to see in 2023.

But this promotion doesn’t just apply to concerts. Comedy shows like Saturday Night Live’s Collin Jost, Ross Mathews, Jimmy Carr, Ben Schwartz & Friends are also apart of the Live Nation promotion.

Some ticket promotions may already be sold out.

The promotion ends on Tuesday, May 16.

Click here for the entire Live Nation Concert Week list based around the Chicagoland.