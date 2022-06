CHICAGO — A large abortion rights protest and march is being held Friday night in the Loop.

At 5 p.m., protestors began to gather at Federal Plaza. By 6 p.m., hundreds to thousands were in attendance and a march to Grant Park began.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is leading the march.

Another abortion rights protest is scheduled for Saturday at Federal Plaza.

WGN’s SkyCam9 is getting fuel and will be back up later.