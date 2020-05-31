LIVE BLOG: National Guard to be brought in to help Chicago police on Sunday

The City of Chicago has announced new precautionary measures for Sunday following a chaotic night.

Following looting and property damage Saturday night, the city announced Sunday that multiple routes to the Central Business District downtown will be temporarily reduced today.

The National Guard will be brought in to help with Chicago police’s perimeter.

Chicago police said five are dead and 11 others were wounded in separate shootings since Saturday evening.

Mayor Lightfoot and CPD Supt. David Brown are holding a news conference at 11 a.m. to discuss Saturday night’s destruction.

Follow our live blog below as more protests are planned for Sunday afternoon.

12:09 p.m.

12:00 p.m.

Mayor Lightfoot asked for a moment of silence at 5 p.m. across the city in wake of last night.

“We need to turn our pain into purpose,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “We must never forget our sense of who we are as Chicagoans.”

11:44 a.m.

Supt. David Brown announced 240 arrests were made in relation to the riots and looting. More than 20 officers were hospitalized with at least two requiring surgery.

NEW: Chicago police Supt. David Brown tells reporters last night’s riots resulted in:



* 240 arrests

* 6 shot

* 1 dead after verbal exchange escalated to gunfire

* At least 20 officers injured

* National Guard has been activated

* Access to Central Business District restricted pic.twitter.com/5Hb97gmWRP — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) May 31, 2020

11:35 a.m.

Mayor Lightfoot has announced the Illinois National Guard will be brought in Sunday to help with Chicago police’s perimeter.

“This wasn’t any easy decision,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “But its the right decision at this moment.”

11:26 a.m.

"I want to begin by congratulating and thanking the thousands of people who engaged in non-violent, peaceful protests, and didn’t not allow themselves to get sidetracked by the devastation we’ve seen." — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) May 31, 2020

11:16 a.m.

We need to look out for one another and stand united. Thank you to our City employees and the many others working around the clock to help our city heal during this time. pic.twitter.com/hCBDlrWidy — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) May 31, 2020

11:02 a.m.

The following ramp closures are in effect until further notice:

I290 E/B to Congress



I-94 N/B ramp to Congress



I-90 N/B ramp to Ohio



I-90 S/B to Ohio #ILTraffic pic.twitter.com/gvLq0WsaJi — IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) May 31, 2020

10:34 a.m.

After rioters looted The Loop, set fire to squad cars and injured officers, Chicago police cancelling days off and moving to 12 hours shifts. @WGNNews — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) May 31, 2020