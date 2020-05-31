LIVE BLOG: National Guard to be brought in to help Chicago police on Sunday

The City of Chicago has announced new precautionary measures for Sunday following a chaotic night.
Following looting and property damage Saturday night, the city announced Sunday that multiple routes to the Central Business District downtown will be temporarily reduced today.
The National Guard will be brought in to help with Chicago police’s perimeter.
Chicago police said five are dead and 11 others were wounded in separate shootings since Saturday evening.
Mayor Lightfoot and CPD Supt. David Brown are holding a news conference at 11 a.m. to discuss Saturday night’s destruction.
Follow our live blog below as more protests are planned for Sunday afternoon.
Mayor Lightfoot asked for a moment of silence at 5 p.m. across the city in wake of last night.
“We need to turn our pain into purpose,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “We must never forget our sense of who we are as Chicagoans.”
Supt. David Brown announced 240 arrests were made in relation to the riots and looting. More than 20 officers were hospitalized with at least two requiring surgery.
Mayor Lightfoot has announced the Illinois National Guard will be brought in Sunday to help with Chicago police’s perimeter.
“This wasn’t any easy decision,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “But its the right decision at this moment.”
