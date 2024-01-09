CHICAGO — The first big winter storm of the year has moved into the Chicago area.

Snow changes over to rain for much of the area during morning commute and may linger as rain for several hours this afternoon, before changing back to snow late day/evening. This includes Chicago.

A number of schools are closed across Chicago and the suburbs. Is your school closed? CHECK HERE.

Follow our live blog for the latest forecast, road and travel conditions:

9 a.m. – The Department of Streets and Sanitation (DSS) has activated its Phase III snow program, with 287 salt spreaders deployed Tuesday morning in response to the winter weather system. The snow fleet will focus on addressing snow and ice along Chicago’s arterial routes, DuSable Lake Shore Drive, and bridges and overpasses, to ensure they are safe and passable for emergency vehicles, public transportation, and other travelers.

Residents can view the City’s snow fleet in real time at chicagoshovels.org.

8 a.m. – WGN Reporter Glenn Marshall gives us a look at the roads at the O’Hare Oasis on the Tri-State.

7:35 a.m. – WGN Reporter Erik Runge is LIVE in Woodstock with the latest weather conditions in that area.

7:30 a.m. – Weather impacting flights at both O’Hare and Midway airports. As of 7:30 a.m., O’Hare has 79 flight cancellations and Midway has 30 cancellations. The average delay at O’Hare is 15 minutes and the average delay at Midway is around 20 minutes.

To check your flight status, go to www.flightaware.com.

7 a.m. – Rain now, snow later:

Paul and I are having ongoing discussions on where rain is falling VS snow, and radar is doing a bad job of differentiating. Expecting rain for great majority of green area on this map, and snow in purplish blue. We do get more snow from this system late day into tonight. pic.twitter.com/ODjbLXbIEl — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) January 9, 2024

5:50 a.m. – Weatherman Paul Konrad asks for help tracking snow across Chicago and suburbs:

5 a.m – A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Lake IL, McHenry, Kane, DeKalb, LaSalle Counties until midnight. Heavy snow and gusty winds 40+ mph. Snow totals by early Wednesday morning range from 5-8″, with potentially smaller amounts at the immediate lakefront in Lake County.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for DuPage and northern Cook Counties until midnight Tuesday. Snow totals by early Wednesday morning at 2-5.” More info: http://tinyurl.com/4yrdjvey

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog