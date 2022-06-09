CHICAGO — The ribbon was cut on Thursday for the opening of Pan de Vida Fresh Market in Little Village, aiming to address food insecurity in the area.

The new and improved Pan de Vida located in an old storefront is now completely remodeled, giving clients a sense of dignity as they make their selections.

The rows of fresh fruits and vegetables, along with other staples are completely free. Clients are welcome to shop at the new market once a week.

In addition to the market, Pan de Vida has a multi-purpose room on the second floor for the community to use technology and gather in a safe space.