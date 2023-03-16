CHICAGO — The 25th alderman plans to lead a group of vendors to Novak Construction, demanding a new agreement is made to avoid them from being evicted from the discount mall.

Sources told WGN there will be 70 vehicles apart of the caravan and it will include street vendors as well as those who rent from the discount mall in Little Village.

In February, some vendors were given until March 26th to move out of the mall. Vendors day they were told by P K Mall management to liquidate their merchandise after a proposed rent increase in the lease renewal offer was found to be unreasonable and unsustainable.

Novak Construction is planning renovations that will include new building facades and roofs, a new surface parking lot and lighting and signage.

“To shut down half of the businesses in this discount mall is unacceptable,” Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez said.

The caravan of 70 vehicles will meet up at the discount mall Thursday morning, hoping it will bring enough awareness to the issue and allow vendors to stay in the mall.