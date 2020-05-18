List of flooding closures across Chicago area

CHICAGO — Heavy rains led to widespread flooding across Chicagoland, causing some area roadways to be shut down.

Here’s a full list of road closures due to flooding. For the latest check out www.idot.illinois.gov.

Chicago St (US52/IL53) now CLOSED INDEFINITELY from Patterson to Doris. EB 80 to SB Chicago St also CLOSED.

Lower Wacker Drive in dowtown Chicago remains closed until Saturday

Central Road US 45 to East River Road in Des Plaines in Cook County, closed due to flooding

Grand Avenue at River Road in River Grove in Cook County, closed due to flooding

Des Plaines River Road at 5th Avenue in River Grove in Cook County, closed due to flooding

Des Plaines River Road Belmont Ave to IL 19 in Franklin Park in Cook County, closed due to flooding

McCarthy Road Bell Road to Will Cook Road near Willow Springs in Cook County, closed due to flooding

Willow Springs Road IL 171 to Corcoran Road in Willow Springs in Cook County, closed due to flooding

31st Street Sunnyside Avenue to US 45 in Hillside in Cook County, is closed due to flooding

106th Street IL 171 to 104th Avenue near Willow Springs in Cook County, closed due to flooding

107th Street US 45 to Kean Avenue in Willow Springs in Cook County, is closed due to flooding

107th Street IL 171 to 104th Avenue near Willow Springs in Cook County, closed due to flooding

135th Street IL 43 to Ridgeland Avenue near Orland Park in Cook County, closed due to flooding

143rd Street Creek Crossing Drive to IL 7 in Orland Park in Cook County, closed due to flooding

US 6 LeClaire Avenue to IL 50 in Oak Forest in Cook County, is closed due to flooding

IL 7 151st Street to 143rd Street in Orland Park in Cook County, closed due to flooding

IL 7 143rd Street to 131st Street in Orland Park in Cook County, is closed due to flooding

US 12 EB Only ramp to IL 43 NB in Bridgeview in Cook County, closed due to flooding

US 20 EB Only ramp to IL 43 NB in Bridgeview in Cook County, closed due to flooding

US 20 And IL 64 at INT 290 in Elmhurst in DuPage County, closed due to flooding

IL 25 Stearns Road to Gilbert Street in South Elgin in Kane county, is closed due to flooding

US 41 At IL 60 in Lake Forest in Lake County, is closed due to flooding

US 41 At IL 137 near North Chicago in Lake County, is closed due to flooding

IL 43 At Overlook Drive in Glenview in Cook County, closed due to flooding

US 45 At Gregory Street in Des Plaines in Cook County, closed due to flooding

US 52 Patterson Road to Doris Avenue in Joliet in Will County, closed due to flooding

IL 53 Patterson Road to Doris Avenue in Joliet in Will County, closed due to flooding

IL 53 Park Blvd to Arboretum in Glen Ellyn in DuPage County, closed due to flooding

IL 58 US 45 to East River Road in Des Plaines in Cook County, closed due to flooding

IL 59 US 30 to 135th Street in Plainfield in Will County, closed due to flooding

IL 64 And US 20 at INT 290 in Elmhurst in DuPage County, closed due to flooding

IL 171 95th Street to Willow Springs Road in Willow Springs in Cook County, closed due to flooding

IL 171 SB Ramp to US 45 SB in Willow Springs in Cook County, closed due to flooding

IL 171 US 34 to 31st Street in Riverside in Cook County, closed due to flooding

IL 171 IL 64 to Fullerton Avenue in River grove in Cook County, closed due to flooding

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.