WATCH LIVE
WGN Morning News

List of flooding closures across Chicago area

Chicago News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — Heavy rains led to widespread flooding across Chicagoland, causing some area roadways to be shut down.

Here’s a full list of road closures due to flooding. For the latest check out www.idot.illinois.gov.

  • Chicago St (US52/IL53) now CLOSED INDEFINITELY from Patterson to Doris. EB 80 to SB Chicago St also CLOSED.
  • Lower Wacker Drive in dowtown Chicago remains closed until Saturday
  • Central Road  US 45 to East River Road in Des Plaines in Cook County, closed due to flooding
  • Grand Avenue at River Road in River Grove in Cook County, closed due to flooding
  • Des Plaines River Road at 5th Avenue in River Grove in Cook County, closed due to flooding
  • Des Plaines River Road Belmont Ave to IL 19 in Franklin Park in Cook County, closed due to flooding
  • McCarthy Road  Bell Road to Will Cook Road near Willow Springs in Cook County, closed due to flooding
  • Willow Springs Road  IL 171 to Corcoran Road in Willow Springs in Cook County, closed due to flooding
  • 31st Street Sunnyside Avenue to US 45 in Hillside in Cook County, is closed due to flooding
  • 106th Street  IL 171 to 104th Avenue near Willow Springs in Cook County, closed due to flooding
  • 107th Street US 45 to Kean Avenue in Willow Springs in Cook County, is closed due to flooding
  • 107th Street IL 171 to 104th Avenue near Willow Springs in Cook County, closed due to flooding
  • 135th Street IL 43 to Ridgeland Avenue near Orland Park in Cook County, closed due to flooding
  • 143rd Street  Creek Crossing Drive to IL 7 in Orland Park in Cook County, closed due to flooding
  • US 6 LeClaire Avenue to IL 50 in Oak Forest in Cook County, is closed due to flooding
  • IL 7  151st Street to 143rd Street in Orland Park in Cook County, closed due to flooding
  • IL 7 143rd Street to 131st Street in Orland Park in Cook County, is closed due to flooding
  • US 12  EB Only ramp to IL 43 NB in Bridgeview in Cook County, closed due to flooding
  • US 20  EB Only ramp to IL 43 NB in Bridgeview in Cook County, closed due to flooding
  • US 20 And IL 64 at INT 290 in Elmhurst in DuPage County, closed due to flooding
  • IL 25 Stearns Road to Gilbert Street in South Elgin in Kane county, is closed due to flooding
  • US 41 At IL 60 in Lake Forest in Lake County, is closed due to flooding
  • US 41 At IL 137 near North Chicago in Lake County, is closed due to flooding
  • IL 43 At Overlook Drive in Glenview in Cook County, closed due to flooding
  • US 45  At Gregory Street in Des Plaines in Cook County, closed due to flooding
  • US 52  Patterson Road to Doris Avenue in Joliet in Will County, closed due to flooding
  • IL 53  Patterson Road to Doris Avenue in Joliet in Will County, closed due to flooding
  • IL 53 Park Blvd to Arboretum in Glen Ellyn in DuPage County, closed due to flooding
  • IL 58 US 45 to East River Road in Des Plaines in Cook County, closed due to flooding
  • IL 59 US 30 to 135th Street in Plainfield in Will County, closed due to flooding
  • IL 64 And US 20 at INT 290 in Elmhurst in DuPage County, closed due to flooding
  • IL 171  95th Street to Willow Springs Road in Willow Springs in Cook County, closed due to flooding
  • IL 171 SB Ramp to US 45 SB in Willow Springs in Cook County, closed due to flooding
  • IL 171  US 34 to 31st Street in Riverside in Cook County, closed due to flooding
  • IL 171  IL 64 to Fullerton Avenue in River grove in Cook County, closed due to flooding

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News