List of flooding closures across Chicago area

CHICAGO — Heavy rains led to widespread flooding across Chicagoland, causing some area roadways to be shut down.
Here’s a full list of road closures due to flooding. For the latest check out www.idot.illinois.gov.
- Chicago St (US52/IL53) now CLOSED INDEFINITELY from Patterson to Doris. EB 80 to SB Chicago St also CLOSED.
- Lower Wacker Drive in dowtown Chicago remains closed until Saturday
- Central Road US 45 to East River Road in Des Plaines in Cook County, closed due to flooding
- Grand Avenue at River Road in River Grove in Cook County, closed due to flooding
- Des Plaines River Road at 5th Avenue in River Grove in Cook County, closed due to flooding
- Des Plaines River Road Belmont Ave to IL 19 in Franklin Park in Cook County, closed due to flooding
- McCarthy Road Bell Road to Will Cook Road near Willow Springs in Cook County, closed due to flooding
- Willow Springs Road IL 171 to Corcoran Road in Willow Springs in Cook County, closed due to flooding
- 31st Street Sunnyside Avenue to US 45 in Hillside in Cook County, is closed due to flooding
- 106th Street IL 171 to 104th Avenue near Willow Springs in Cook County, closed due to flooding
- 107th Street US 45 to Kean Avenue in Willow Springs in Cook County, is closed due to flooding
- 107th Street IL 171 to 104th Avenue near Willow Springs in Cook County, closed due to flooding
- 135th Street IL 43 to Ridgeland Avenue near Orland Park in Cook County, closed due to flooding
- 143rd Street Creek Crossing Drive to IL 7 in Orland Park in Cook County, closed due to flooding
- US 6 LeClaire Avenue to IL 50 in Oak Forest in Cook County, is closed due to flooding
- IL 7 151st Street to 143rd Street in Orland Park in Cook County, closed due to flooding
- IL 7 143rd Street to 131st Street in Orland Park in Cook County, is closed due to flooding
- US 12 EB Only ramp to IL 43 NB in Bridgeview in Cook County, closed due to flooding
- US 20 EB Only ramp to IL 43 NB in Bridgeview in Cook County, closed due to flooding
- US 20 And IL 64 at INT 290 in Elmhurst in DuPage County, closed due to flooding
- IL 25 Stearns Road to Gilbert Street in South Elgin in Kane county, is closed due to flooding
- US 41 At IL 60 in Lake Forest in Lake County, is closed due to flooding
- US 41 At IL 137 near North Chicago in Lake County, is closed due to flooding
- IL 43 At Overlook Drive in Glenview in Cook County, closed due to flooding
- US 45 At Gregory Street in Des Plaines in Cook County, closed due to flooding
- US 52 Patterson Road to Doris Avenue in Joliet in Will County, closed due to flooding
- IL 53 Patterson Road to Doris Avenue in Joliet in Will County, closed due to flooding
- IL 53 Park Blvd to Arboretum in Glen Ellyn in DuPage County, closed due to flooding
- IL 58 US 45 to East River Road in Des Plaines in Cook County, closed due to flooding
- IL 59 US 30 to 135th Street in Plainfield in Will County, closed due to flooding
- IL 64 And US 20 at INT 290 in Elmhurst in DuPage County, closed due to flooding
- IL 171 95th Street to Willow Springs Road in Willow Springs in Cook County, closed due to flooding
- IL 171 SB Ramp to US 45 SB in Willow Springs in Cook County, closed due to flooding
- IL 171 US 34 to 31st Street in Riverside in Cook County, closed due to flooding
- IL 171 IL 64 to Fullerton Avenue in River grove in Cook County, closed due to flooding
