Lincolnshire fall fest offers all of autumn’s treats in one spot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. — Kettle corn was popping early this morning at Didier Farms in Lincolnshire, with a wide variety of treats and activities all in the fall spirit.

Didier Farms has been around for 110 years, offering pumpkins, fresh donuts, taffy apples and in-season fruits and vegetables as part of the fest.

Halloween decorations are also available and kids can enjoy the kiddie train and petting zoo, with camels, sheep, goats and alpacas all on the property.

There’s even three teams of pigs that race around a track, all with unique names. Some of the pigs’ names are inspired by politicians.

A corn maze and horse ride complete the experience at Didier Farms, which stays open until Halloween, when they move on to Winter Fest.