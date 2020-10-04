Lincoln Square’s Apple Fest scaled down due to pandemic, but still plenty of fun

CHICAGO – The annual Apple Fest in Lincoln Square had to make some changes in around to run this year, but still brought plenty of smiles.

In a typical year, Apple Fest draws more than 30,000 people in a weekend.

This year, the market had to scale down due to COVID-19. The fest was filled with one way direction signs and had a capacity of 75 people at any given time.

“The spirit of the fest lives this year,” Michael Ciapciak with Bang Bang Pie and Biscuits said. “Just under different circumstances.”

It wouldn’t be complete without apple cider, apple donuts and baked treats.

Despite the success, vendors and visitors hope the fest will be back to normal by this time next year.

“I mean, it’s amazing to see how people have been coming together,” Elizabia Capula with Mick Klug Farm said.