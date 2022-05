CHICAGO — The hottest summer toys are out and ready to play with in Lincoln Square at Timeless Toys.

This year, the best gift for Mother’s Day may be something to keep the kids occupied for hours.

Timeless Toys is all about education and imagination, with plenty of toys for kids to enjoy both indoors and outdoors.

Starting on May 20, the toy store will be selling poppy making kits for just $1.00. 100 percent of proceeds go towards fallen and current military members.