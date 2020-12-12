Lincoln Square toy store offers generations of unique toys

CHICAGO — A toy store on Chicago’s North Side has an interesting find for everyone, with generations of different toys of all types.

Timeless Toys in Lincoln Square offers everything from classic toys of the past to futuristic toys that are primarily educational.

“We don’t focus our toys around the latest trend or technologies. We only use technology when it increases and enhances kids’ education,” employee Scott Friedland said.

Friedland added that kids learn more effectively when playing, and are able to develop themselves more easily as well.

Among the educational toys is Smart Max, an intro magnetic toy. Also on the shelves are finger and hand puppets, kaleidoscopes and decades-old classics such as Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head.

Everything from the store can be gift-wrapped with online ordering at their website here.