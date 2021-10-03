Lincoln Square Apple Fest brings the finest foods of the season

CHICAGO — Donuts, apples and other fall treats are plentiful at this year’s Lincoln Square Apple Fest, offering the tastiest foods for the season.

One of the most popular vendors at the event is Dinky’s Delights, which has held a booth at the festival for years. Richard Drews is there make a fresh donut right in front of you.

Amy’s Candy Bar brings caramel apples to the event, a staple sweet treat for the fall. Homemade apple pie is also available from Amy’s.

Caramel apples were quickly sold out on both Saturday and Sunday mornings.

While apples and Illinois are not often seen as one in the same, Mark Shilling brings in some fall joy from St. Joseph, Michigan, carrying over eight varieties from his orchard.

If you missed Apple Fest this year, they are available at the farmer’s market on Tuesdays and Thursdays.