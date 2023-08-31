CHICAGO — The Lincoln Park Zoo is starting its first ever Memory Enrichment program to allow individuals with Dementia to connect with nature in a safe and welcoming environment.

The Memory Enrichment program is free, monthly, and allows people with dementia to connect with wildlife and build community through socialization at a set time each month, the zoo said.

Trained staff members will implement practices used in memory cafes and dementia-friendly sites like administering multi-sensory experiences and low-impact physical activity.

Sensory-Friendly Hours is also a quarterly program inviting guests with sensory disabilities to experience the zoo with less environmental stimulations and less crowds.

For more information, visit: Wildlife Experience in the Heart of Chicago | Lincoln Park Zoo (lpzoo.org)

ASL interpretation is also offered through partnership with Columbia College’s ASL department.

The Memory Enrichment Program will take place on the third Friday of every month.