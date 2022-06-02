CHICAGO — Dakotah Earley, the aspiring young chef who was shot and critically wounded in Lincoln Park last month, is out of the intensive care unit, according to his mother.

Joy Dobbs posted about his progress on Twitter Wednesday saying, “Awesome news. Dakotah Earley is out of the ICU. Praise God.”

Earley, 23, was shot near Webster and Wayne Avenue when a man, stepped out from behind a building, pointed a gun at him, and demanded his cell phone around 3 a.m. on May 6. A struggle ensued and Earley was robbed and then shot three times at close range in the back and head.

The entire incident was captured on surveillance video.

Earley was on life support at Illinois Masonic Medical Center after the shooting, and then underwent numerous surgeries, including having a leg amputated.

Tyshon Brownlee, 19, was arrested in connection with the shooting. Police are still looking for a second suspect.

A GoFundMe account has raised almost $130,000 for Earley’s medical expenses.

