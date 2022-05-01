CHICAGO — A mansion initially built for a family who survived the Titanic disaster is now open for public tours.

It was a renovation project that stretched over four and a half years. With the help of 40 top Chicago area designers working their magic in every space, the result is from top to bottom, a feast of vibrant colors, texture, stunning light fixtures, and thoughtful design.

Leigh-Anne Kazma is an investor behind the Adler on the Park Showcase House for Charity. At 2700 North Lakeview in Lincoln Park, there’s a lot of history.

“This is a David Adler home, a landmark home now here in Chicago,” Kazma said. “It was built in the early 1900s. Emily Ryerson was a survivor of the Titanic and she commissioned David Adler to build this row house.”

The house was split into two multimillion-dollar luxury residences and is now up for sale.

“Unit one is a lot more historic. We have a lot of original molding, original staircase, original stairs,” Kazma said. “Unit two is a little more contemporary.”

The home is open to the public for tours every weekend through the end of this month.

Tickets are $65 dollars and some of the proceeds will benefit two Chicago charities: the Big Shoulders Fund and Thresholds, which was previously housed in the historic building.

“I think we have something for everybody, for the history buff, the architect buff, interior design lovers, and charitable people,” Kazma said. “It’s definitely exciting and I’m thrilled to share it with everybody for sure.”