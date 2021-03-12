Lincoln Park Conservatory to open to public on March 26

This is a picture of the Lincoln Park Conservatory Great Lawn and Gardens on a Saturday afternoon.

CHICAGO — The Chicago Park District announced the reopening of the Lincoln Park Conservatory Friday, with volunteers and members able to return on March 13 before a general public reopening on March 26 with social distancing and safety protocols in place.

The Conservatory will begin accepting reservations from the general public tomorrow on their website, with timed-entry available in the new hours of operation; Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Reservations are limited to 60 minutes for parties of up to eight people and all visits must be booked online, with a specified date and time. Last entries will be one hour before closing time.

Reservations can currently be made up to 14 days in advance.

The opening to the general public will coincide with a spring flower exhibit titled ‘Pretty in Pink, highlighting the most vibrant of seasonal flowers with hues ranging from fuchsia to blush.

The exhibit will run from March 13 until Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9.