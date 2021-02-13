Lincoln Park bakery is a one-stop-shop for Valentine’s Day

CHICAGO — It’s not too late to get your valentine something pretty and sweet.

WGN’s Marcella Raymond went to a bakery that also sells flowers in Lincoln Park called Vanille Patisserie.

The shop is known for their French macaroons and has lots of flavors to choose from for those looking for a sweet treat for Valentine’s Day. Some of the flavors include strawberry champagne and Amaretto cheesecake.

Event planner Derrick Taylor partnered with the bakery’s owner Sophie Evanoff to offer roses and tulips that are beautiful and reasonably priced — prices that won’t break the budget.

Along with Esperanza roses, the shop also sells DIY kits for kids such a cookie decorating kit.

Many people wait til the last minute to shop for the holidays and Valentine’s Day is no exception. Vanille Patisserie is open Sunday.

Vanille Patisserie

2108 N. Clark Street

Chicago, IL 60614

vanillepatisserie.com