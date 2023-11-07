CHICAGO — Police are investigating after several businesses were broken into on the North Side late Monday and early Tuesday.

According to police, a group targeted at least eight businesses along Lincoln Avenue in North Center and Lincoln Square starting around 11:40 p.m. into the 1 a.m. Tuesday.

In at least three locations the group smashed the front door of the businesses and attempt to damage and take the register.

Other businesses had damage to their front doors.

Gannon’s Pub at 4264 N Lincoln Ave, Bad Apple at 4300 North Lincoln and Starbucks at Lincoln Avenue and Wilson Avenue were among the businesses hit.

Police have no one in custody.