CHICAGO — Limited viewing of Chicago’s iconic “Bean” in Millennium Park began Monday as a construction project is now underway and is expected to last several months.

The city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced Thursday, Aug. 10, that construction in Millennium Park in the plaza that surrounds the “Bean” is in need of repairs, thus limiting access and views of Cloud Gate.

The repairs include new pavers and accessibility upgrades.

According to the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events website, construction on Grainger Plaza surrounding Cloud Gate will continue through Spring 2024. As a result, spectators will have to view the “Bean” from a distance instead of up close and underneath.

“This necessary maintenance by the City of Chicago will replace pavers and make other repairs and accessibility upgrades to the Plaza—to enhance the nearly 20-year-old Park’s appearance, visitor experience, and position as the #1 attraction in the Midwest,” the department said.

Millennium Park is almost 20 years old and the “Bean” is one of the biggest tourist attractions in Chicago and the Midwest.