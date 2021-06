HARVEY, Ill. — The brother of rapper “Lil Durk” was killed in a shooting in Harvey.

Dontay Banks Jr., 32, — known by his rap name “OTF DThang” — was shot outside of a nightclub in the 17000 block of South Halsted just after midnight Sunday.

According to TMZ, witnesses say he was shot in the head and died at the scene. An autopsy is expected to be performed.

No word on any suspects and no further information has been provided by police.

Lil Durk has not yet commented on his brother’s death.