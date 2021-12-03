Lights, ladders, strength: Local fire departments brighten spirits of families battling cancer

CHICAGO — This holiday season is going to be a bit merrier for a number of families around Illinois who have a loved one battling cancer.

The Lights and Ladders Brigade has been traveling around surprising families with holiday decorations.

The goal is to give these families who have endured so much hardship a “Christmas without cancer.”

More than 60 firefighters from 15 departments across the state including the Chicago Fire Department take their ladders, lights, strength and skills to families who have a lost a loved one to cancer or have a patient currently fighting the disease. Their goal is to spread a bit of holiday cheer.

The decorations provided at least a temporary twinkle at a home in Chicago’s Beverly neighborhood where 4-year-old Georgie is dealing with a rare form of cancer and just completed a surgery Thursday.

The Lights and Ladders Brigade is a volunteer group and all of the decorations come from donations. It is a partnership between the charities Finley Forever Foundation, Christmas Without Cancer and The Tom Hopkins Foundation – all with the common goal to light up the lives of people battling cancer during this holiday season.