CHICAGO — A police shooting on the Northwest Side Tuesday morning involved Chicago Police officers assigned to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail, sources told WGN Investigates.

No one was injured in the shooting, which occurred shortly after 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Monticello.

Police activity on Monticello near the 606 Trail.



Monticello CLOSED Wabansia to Armitage pic.twitter.com/NABQm3votl — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) November 1, 2022

Police sources said the officers witnessed an attempted robbery, and then exchanged gunfire with the robbery suspects. It was not immediately clear who fired first, and none of the suspects were in custody Tuesday morning.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has opened an investigation into the shooting, and the involved officers will be placed on administrative duty for 30 days.