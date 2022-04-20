CHICAGO — The Chicago City Council is taking up Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan to give free gas and public transit rides to Chicagoans.

It comes as mayoral candidate Willie Wilson announced his third gas giveaway.

The mayor has made a couple of tweaks to her original plan to try and get some support. The key vote Wednesday will be made by the Budget Committee.

Lightfoot originally announced $12.5 million of city funds to be used for 50,000 pre-paid gas cards worth $150 each, as well as 100,000 passes worth $50 each of CTA fares.

The mayor wants to use a lottery to distribute the gas and mass transit cards.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the mayor got a lot of pushback from a wide range of aldermen and women for different reasons.

The Sun-Times said she lowered the family income level for eligibility to under $100,000 for a family of four, as well as saving 75% of the funds for people who need it most on the west and south sides of the city.

Wilson, who announced his run for mayor two weeks ago, said he’s ready to do a third gas giveaway this Saturday. So far, he’s put in $1.2 million in $50 increments. He said he’s ready to do another $1 million.

Wilson denies he doing it for votes and pointed out some of the gas stations that participated in the gas giveaway are outside the city, as well as his long record of humanitarian work.

Wilson said Tuesday he’s donated money and supplies all over the country for more than 25 years.

A vote on the mayor’s plan is expected soon. Details on Wilson’s gas giveaway Saturday has not yet been announced.