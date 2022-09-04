CHICAGO — For the second time in less than a week, Migrants from Texas have arrived in Chicago.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the migrants that arrived Sunday afternoon were a group of 50, made up of mostly families.

“We’re working with them now to understand their countries of origin and whether or not they have any relatives or contacts in the area,” Lightfoot said at a press conference earlier today.

On Wednesday, a group of 75 migrants made it to Chicago from Texas.

Lightfoot said her and her staff have heard no word from anyone in an official capacity from Texas regarding important details, like when Migrants will arrive and how many the city should prepare for.

“My frustration comes from the actions of the governor of Texas.” Lightfoot said. “There could be a level of coordination and cooperation, but he chooses to to do none of those things and instead tries to send human beings — not cargo, not freight — human beings across the country to an uncertain destination.”

Due to the lack of communication, Lightfoot said she is unsure of how many more migrants to expect moving forward.

If you or someone you know would like to help with Migrants who are arriving in Chicago, visit the City’s website.